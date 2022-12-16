‘India’s Tarzan’ Hemant Birje Bags First Marathi Film, To Be Released On January 6

In 1985, film director Babbar Subhash made an Indian take on the fictional character Tarzan in the film Adventures of Tarzan. An unexpected hit, it introduced Indian cinema to the well-built and ruggedly handsome Hemant Birje, whose physique and looks made him the apt choice to play Tarzan. The movie in which Hemant was paired opposite Kimmy Katkar, has become a cult film since and Hemant became an overnight star.

However, stardom eluded him and he soon started appearing in B-grade movies and horror flicks made by the famous Ramsay Brothers. He soon faded away from public view and memory.

However, Hemant is making a comeback with his debut in Marathi cinema. The movie he will appear in is titled Surya and he will be playing an important antagonistic character in the film. Talking to News18 Marathi, Hemant said that despite being a Marathi himself and growing up in Pune, he never got a chance to act in Marathi films. He however acknowledges that over 20 years ago, ace Marathi actor and filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar offered him a role in Marathi cinema but he did not take it up.

Hemant said that he did not want to take up the role of a village simpleton that he was offered earlier and wanted to do urban roles, because of which he did not take up many roles, including the Marathi offer. “When the producer-director of ‘Suriya’ approached me, I gave a nod as I liked the story and the characters,” Hemant said, comparing the film to Telugu cinema, saying that the dance, direction, songs and action have been made in Telugu style. Suriya hits theatres on January 6. Prasad Mangesh, Ruchita Jadhav, Devshi Khanduri will be seen in the movie alongside Hemant.

