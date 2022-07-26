Indira to Khaidi, Chiranjeevi's Unmatchable Blockbuster Record Still Stands Tall

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with the film Pranam Khareedu in 1978. In the film, he played the character of Vasu. Post the film, there has been no looking back for the actor and today, Chiranjeevi is one of the most successful superstars in the South. Slowly and steadily, he carved his niche. In a career spanning over 4 decades, Chiranjeevi has worked in more than 50 films.

The megastar also has a record under his name. Chiranjeevi is the only South actor of his generation with the highest number of hit films. From Khaidi to Indira, many of Chiranjeevi’s films have been blockbuster hits and have proved the actor’s calibre.

Take a look at some of Chiranjeevi’s films that were blockbuster hits.

Indira

Indira directed by B Gopal released in 2002 and minted Rs 29 crores and was declared a hit. Indira had broken all the records at the box office. This year, the film completed 20 years.

Gharana Mogudu

Raghavendra Rao’s Gharana Mogudu, starring Chiranjeevi, was released in 1992. At the time, the film minted 10 crore and was a hit at the box office. The film has completed three decades this year.

Gang Leader

Gang Leader, directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, was released in 1991. It earned Rs 7 crore and was a hit.

Jagadekaveerudu Athiloka Sundari

Another Raghavendra Rao film, starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi as leads, was released in 1990. The film earned Rs 6 crore at the box office.

Attaku Yamudu Girl Ki Mogudu

The 1989 film, Attaku Yamudu Girl Ki Mogudu, was a blockbuster hit with a collection of Rs 5.25 crore.

Yamudiki Mogudu

Yamudiki Mogudu, starring Chiranjeevi, collected Rs 5 crores at the box office. It was released in 1988 and was directed by Raviraja Pinisetty.

Pasivadi Pranam

Pasivadi Pranam, the Kodandarami Reddy directorial, was released in 1987. It minted Rs 4.75 crores at the box office.

Khaidi

By collecting Rs 3.75 at the box office, Chiranjeevi-starrer Khaidi became a hit in 1983. It was directed by Kodandarami Reddy.

These eight films of Chiranjeevi have been blockbusters and there is no other actor of the megastar’s generation that has achieved such a feat.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here