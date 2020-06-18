Indonesian Fans Pay Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by Playing Song from MS Dhoni in Park

Fans from all over the world have been stunned by the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Condolences and tributes have been pouring in from all over - WWE wrestler John Cena had posted a tribute on Instagram, Israel's Foreign Ministry expressed their grief on Twitter.

Now, a video on social media shows a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, playing songs from his film MS Dhoni on giant screen. The video was shared by an Indonesian Instagram handle dedicated to Bollywood. The video shows clips from the hit song 'Kaun Tujhe' from the film, featuring Sushant and Disha Patani.

Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai home on Sunday morning. The actors funeral was held on Monday, after his family members arrived from Patna. Several Bollywood celebrities bid farewell to the actor, as well as expressed shock and sadness over his death.

On Tuesday, Gilad Cohen, deputy director general of Israel's foreign ministry, took to Twitter to mourn the actor's sudden demise. Cohen tweeted, "Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!" Cohen also shared the link of the popular song 'Makhna' from the actor's last film Drive which was shot in Israel.

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!

Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen 🇮🇱 (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

The actor was extremely passionate about astronomy and quantum physics. The International Space University in France paid a tribute to the late actor saying, "We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU's Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg."