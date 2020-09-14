Indoo Ki Jawani Teaser: Kiara Advani Sets Up a Date with the Audience in Cryptic Video

Kiara Advani has unveiled her quirky avatar in her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The actress shared a video in which she talks about setting creating a profile on a dating app and setting up a date.

"Hello, myself Indoo Gupta from Ghaziabad. I wanted to do something exciting, so I have fixed my own date through a dating app. All my friends have been asking, when is the date," Kiara says in the video in Hindi. She then goes on to reveal the date to be on September 16.

Sharing the teaser, Kiara wrote, "Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawani." The video doesn't specify exactly what is in store for the audience on September 16.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film was supposed to release in theatres on June 5 but was postponed due to the pandemic. It stars Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2. The coming of age comedy is about the adventures of Indoo whose left and right swipes on a dating app result in hilarious chaos.

Talking about her role, Kiara had said earlier, "Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she's endearing, lovable and quirky. It’s going to be a cracking entertainer." She has been shooting for the film in Lucknow since 2019.