Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht's Marriage Hits Rough Patch, Couple is Living Separately Now

All is not well in Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht’s marital paradise. Rumours are rife that Indraneil and Barkha are going through a rough phase in their marriage and things have not been okay between the couple for the last five months, according to a report in Etimes. There have been speculations that Indraneil is dating Bengali film actress Ishaa Saha. The two have acted together in multiple Bengali films.

“Indraneil has moved out of their apartment and is currently living with his parents in the same building. The link-up rumours with Ishaa Saha have made matters worse between the two," a source told the publication.

Indraneil and Barkha have been married for 13 years and has a nine-year-old daughter Meira, who is currently staying with Barkha. The source added, “Currently, Indraneil and Barkha have decided to take a break."

Last month, Indraneil had dismissed his dating rumours with Ishaa by saying that his relationship with his wife was going well and the rest were rumours. Ishaa also commented on this matter and said that this is not the first time her name has been taken with someone. She also shared that she used to get hurt by such rumours, but now she knows how to deal with this. This is fake news and will dissolve soon, Ishaa had said.

