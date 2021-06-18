Indraneil Sengupta Breaks Silence About Cracks In Marriage And Rumours Of Affair

Actor and model Indraneil Sengupta broke silence for the first time after rumours of an unstable relationship with his wife emerged saying that everything is fine between them. Indraneil and TV actress Barkha Bisht got married in 2008.

Apart from the cracks in marriage the rumours of Indraneil dating a co-star from his Bengali movie had come to fore recently. Many speculated Indraneil dating Bengali film actress Isha Saha. Both the film stars have acted together in Bengali films.

Indraneil cleared these speculations also and said that his relationship with his wife is going well and the rest are rumours. On the rumours of him dating Isha, he said, he had also heard the rumours but for that to happen he has to go to Kolkata. Indraneil said that he visited the city last time in February, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Isha Saha has also commented on this matter. She said that this is not the first time her name has been taken with someone. Her name has been taken with directors in the past as well. She also shared that she used to get hurt by such rumours, but now she knows how to deal with this. This is fake news and will dissolve soon, according to Isha.

