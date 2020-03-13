English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Infidelity is the Deal-breaker, Says Deepika Padukone on Failed Relationships

The actress opened up about her relationship woes and things going awry. Without mentioning anyone's name in particular, she shared catching her partner red-handed in act of infidelity.

  March 13, 2020
Actress Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh now but there was a time when she went through a lot of stress in her personal life, in a series of early relationships that included Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview, Deepika recently opened up on the issue. "For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that."

Without mentioning anyone's name, she added: "Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed." Deepika's assertion came in an interview reproduced by asianetnews.com.

Speaking of no one, in particular, the actress said infidelity is a deal-breaker for her, reports freepressjournal.in.

"The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships and don't really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal-breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it," she said, about a relationship gone wrong.

Deepika and Ranbir reportedly dated for two years before parting ways in 2009. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018. Ranbir is currently said to be dating actress Alia Bhatt, although the "Brahmastra" co-stars are yet to officially confirm the affair.

