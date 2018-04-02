English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infinite Potentiality of Life, Writes Anand Ahuja Sharing Sonam Kapoor's Photograph On Social Media
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who was vacationing in London and Austria, made her way back to the bay. Her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja shared a photograph of the actor on his Instagram account.
In the photograph, a beaming Sonam can be seen walking on the streets with an umbrella in her hand. He captioned the photo as, "infinite potentiallity of life."
Sonam further used adorable emojis to reply to the photograph. The actor was also snapped at the Mumbai airport recently.
While the two haven't admitted to being in a relationship, their social media posts and frequent outings narrate a different tale. The actor had also shared a love-filled black and white photograph on Valentine's Day. She had captioned the photo as, "Conquer the devils with a little thing called love. Happy Valentine’s Day ! Everyone deserves to love and be loved!"
