Influencer Freddy Birdy Tries to Roast Katrina Kaif, Gets Reply From Actor

Katrina Kaif got married to Vicky Kaushal in December last year and is enjoying marital bliss. Katrina is also very active on Instagram and regularly delights her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself and Vicky.

Freddy Birdy, who is a prominent Instagram influencer, recently tried to roast Katrina Kaif’s cooking skills.

Katrina recently posted an Instagram story of scrambled eggs with the caption, “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me”. Just after her wedding in December, Katrina had shared an Instagram story of the halwa she made for her in-laws as a part of the ‘chaunka chardhana’ ritual.

Consequently, Freddy was roasting Katrina by sarcastically sharing ‘easy cooking’ tips for the Sooryavanshi actress.

Freddy shared the recipes for boiled eggs, mango pickles, chilli cheese toast and mango ice cream. Freddy even hilariously suggested that Katrina should order Chinese food instead of making it.

Katrina’s perfect comeback

Katrina took the trolling in her stride and directly messaged Freddy on one of his recipes, “This is not easy”.

Advertisement

Freddy later shared Katrina’s take on his Instagram story and wrote, “Why I (heart emoji) Katrina Kaif. Also, proof that she is as funny as she is beautiful.”

On the work front, Katrina has several projects, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaara.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.