Infosys Chief Sudha Murty to Join Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

In an upcoming episode of KBC 11, Infosys chief Sudha Murthy will join Amitabh Bachchan on the show and participate in the game. The writer and philanthropist will be a part of the season’s Karamveer special episode.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is something which has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens for all 11 seasons. KBC has been popular among all age groups and enjoys a constant high in the TRPs.

The show welcomes all kinds of audiences, whose stories can sometimes inspire, entertain and make its audience empathise with the characters. In an upcoming episode, Infosys chief Sudha Murthy will join the actor on the show and even participate in the game. The writer and philanthropist will be a part of the season’s Karamveer special episode.

Describing her love for cinema, Sudha says, “I am movie buff so I am really happy that I got to meet a great actor like Amitabh Bachchan. Winning or not winning is not a big deal but our main motive is to reach out people about the work we do."

The Infosys chief also gifts Bachchan a bed sheet made by devdasis. He took to his blog share his experience and wrote, "A chaadar stitched by the women devdasis’ whom Sudha ji has given a new life to... away from the old tradition where they were relegated to discrimination... and a gift for me to ever remember and be in awe of her tremendous work."(sic)

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological trilogy Brahmastra, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also share a screen with Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana for Shoojit Sarkar’s Gulabo Sitabo.

