Ingane Oru Nilapaksh Fame Sneha Is A Believer Of This David Viscott Quote About Love

Suhasini Rajaram Naidu, popularly known as Sneha, is a celebrated actress in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. She made her acting debut in 2000 with the Malayalam movie Ingane Oru Nilapakshi. The actress has been a recipient of the Tamil State film Award and other prestigious awards for her performances in several South films over the years. Besides being a phenomenal actress, Sneha also has an impeccable fashion sense, and her Instagram handle is proof.

Recently, the 41-year-old shared a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the photos, Sneha donned a blue printed salwar suit with golden detailing. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings, a bunch of rings, and golden heels. The actress chose to go all glam with her makeup, which included a nude base, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and pink lips.

Along with posting the photos on Instagram, Sneha shared a popular quote by American author David Viscott in the caption, which read, “ To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmWsOZiSkts/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Upon seeing her photos, social media users lavished Sneha with loads of compliments in the comment section of her post. One of the users gushed, “Gorgeous,” while another called her “Stunning”. “Evergreen beauty,” remarked a third user.

On the work front, Sneha has appeared in a lot of popular South films, including Unnai Ninaithu, Virumbugiren, April Madhatil, Parthiban Kanavu, Pudhupettai, Pirivom Santhippom, and Velaikkaran, to list a few.

She will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Mammooty in the upcoming Malayalam action thriller film Christopher. The film is directed by B. Unnikrishnan, and it also features Sarath Kumar, Amala Paul, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. Christopher’s cinematography is handled by Faiz Siddik while Justin Varghese scored its music.

