Injured Janhvi Kapoor Spotted with an Arm Sling; Worried Fans Ask ‘Haath Pe Kya Hua Ji?’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is a devoted gym-goer who is frequently spotted outside a Pilates studio and has left her fans concerned with her latest outing. As she walked out of her Pilates class, the ‘Dhadak’ star was seen wearing a grey arm sling to support her arm. Many people were curious about what transpired after a video of the actress walking towards her car after her Pilates class went viral.

On Tuesday, popular paparazzi Instagram account Viral Bhayani shared a video of Janhvi wearing an arm sling.

In the video, Janhvi was dressed in a white tank top and neon green jogger shorts. She is seen wearing slip-on shoes as she walks to her car with them. Janhvi’s hair overshadowed her face, and she wore a black mask. After acknowledging the paparazzi, the Roohi actress sat in her car and drove away. Fans began to inquire about Janhvi’s well-being after a paparazzi shared the video on his handle. A concerned fan wrote, “Hath pe kya hua ji?" whereas another also enquired, “Hath ko kya hua?" “Haath tuta hai gym kaise kiya?" said another netizen.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has recently been preoccupied with rehearsals for her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. In the film, the actress will play a cricket player. She had shared behind-the-scenes photos from her practice sessions with cricketer Dinesh Karthik on social media a few weeks ago.

Rajkummar Rao will also star in the movie, with Janhvi playing the lead. After Roohi, this is Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second collaboration. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. Jahnvi will also be seen in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. While Good Luck Jerry has been directed by Anand L Rai, ‘Mili’ is Janhvi’s first collaboration with her father, Boney Kapoor. Apart from that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’.

