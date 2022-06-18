Injured Ravi Teja Returns To The Sets Of Tiger Nageswara Rao After Accident

Telugu star Ravi Teja was injured in an accident a few days ago while shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Though the actor has not recovered fully from his injuries, Ravi Teja has returned to the sets of the film to resume shooting.

According to reports, he returned to work because he did not want to waste the valuable dates of stunt master Peter Heins.

It is not uncommon for actors to get injured while giving shots for stunt and action sequences. Ravi Teja was injured during filming an action sequence of the upcoming film, according to sources. During the shoot, he tripped over a safety rope and fell to the ground, injuring himself. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and the star was said to have received ten stitches. His fans, who had been worried about him since news of the accident, are now glad that he has returned to work. He is also being praised for his professionalism, returning to work immediately after the mishap, because Peter Heins will be unavailable for further dates later on.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is set in the 1970s and is based on true events about a renowned and fearless thief from Southern India. The film’s first look, which was revealed by the producers a while ago, managed to create quite a buzz among fans. The image showed the actor standing quietly on a railway track as a speeding train approached him. Ravi Teja is seen shirtless and flaunting his muscles in the eye-catching poster.

Filmmaker Vamsee has written the script as well. Abhishek Agarwal has bankrolled the film under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Tej Narayan Agarwal, stars Gayatri Bharadwaj and Nupur Sanon as the female leads. This pan-India project will be distributed in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, among other languages.

