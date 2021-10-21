Inox Offers Free Movie Tickets on Oct 22 to Celebrate Cinemas Reopening in Maharashtra

As cinemas are set to reopen in Maharashtra on Friday, multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd has announced that it will offer unconditional free movie tickets to all guests coming to its cinemas on 22nd October 2021 to watch any movie across Maharashtra. The offer is valid for bookings via INOX website and app on all shows between 9am to 10am. This initiative is a part of INOX’s aim to thank the unconditional support and spirit of its patrons in Maharashtra.

Mr. Atul Bhandarkar, Regional Director – West, INOX Leisure Ltd, said, “As cinemas in Maharashtra are finally set to reopen, we would like to thank our patrons for the unconditional faith and love they have bestowed upon us. As a welcome back gesture to our guests, we are offering them free tickets for all morning shows between 9am and 10am on 22nd October, 2021 across the state of Maharashtra. As India emerges from the clutches of the second wave of COVID-19, we are completely geared up and prepared to welcome back movie lovers across the state."

Furthermore, as per the guideline received by the government of Maharashtra, cinemas will be allowed to operate only with 50 per cent capacity and only fully-vaccinated guests will be permitted to enter the cinemas. All guests must follow COVID protocols including masking, physical distancing, covering of face while coughing/sneezing and regular hand sanitization.

