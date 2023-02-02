Uorfi Javed has long ditched the idea of playing safe when it comes to dressing up. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has time and again made public appearances wearing the most bizarre and unconventional outfits, leaving the masses stunned. Her barely-there attire has often sparked controversies, with the accompaniment of incessant trolling from social media users. However, each time, Uorfi has remained undaunted, living life on her terms. Recently, the Naagin actress once again hit the headlines after she made a shocking comment revealing that the only material left for her to make clothes was human skin.

The now-viral video of Uorfi that was dropped on Instagram by the entertainment website Instant Bollywood, is currently being widely circulated all over the Internet. The 25-year-old grabbed eyeballs after she appeared at a restaurant in Mumbai wearing a pair of denim jeans as a top.

When the paparazzi questioned her about what made her choose the quintessential ensemble, Uorfi replied, “Actually, the dress that I was supposed to wear… it was not working out for me. So I had this pair of jeans and I cut them and wore them as a top.”

When one of the paps further asked Uorfi which material she is yet to use to make an outfit, the actress’s answer rattled the Internet. She said, “Insaan ki chamri toh abhi tak bachi hui hai. Kisiko maar ke, kisi ki chamri ki dress kitni acchi lagegi naa. Imagine? (Only human skin is left as of now. Wouldn’t it be nice to wear a dress from human skin after killing someone?)”

The comment did not sit well with the Internet population and they lashed out at Uorfi in the comments. “Listening to her what she just spoke here has given insight into her disturbed mind. Without being sarcastic seriously she needs therapy, a psychologist ‘WTH insan ki chamri kesi lgi gi’? Stop promoting her as she is passing strange thoughts to the audience,” severely criticized one user.

“Kya bakwaas baat kar rahi hai… (She is talking rubbish)” quipped another. “Bas yhi sunna rah gya tha… Ye khud chahti hai aise controversy me bane rhna… (Only this was left to hear… She deliberately wants to get involved in controversies),” commented a third individual.

Earlier, Uorfi got mired in controversy when she went almost topless and appeared in the Mumbai streets. Politician Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against the experimental fashionista in court, alleging nudity in public spaces. The duo has a heated war of words later on.

