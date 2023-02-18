The year 2022 has not been a successful one for Baahubali star Prabhas, as his much-talked about film Radhe Shyam tanked at the box office. Still, he continues to enjoy a massive fan following because of his acting prowess and humble attitude. Celebrities, over the years, have appreciated the actor’s down-to-earth nature. The latest to join this bandwagon is actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who shed light about it in a recent interview.

She said, “Prabhas’ hospitality is universal… It’s about making people feel special. Insanely magnetic, the perfect explanation for a real king. Prabhas is actually unaware and clueless about the kind of impact he has on people and the stardom he holds around him.” This interview speaks volumes about the hospitality that Prabhas delivers to his team and his co-stars.

Om Raut, the director who has helmed Adipurush, the upcoming box office outing starring Prabhas has also talked about his courteous nature in an interview with 123 Telugu. Om said that he has never met a humble actor like Prabhas in his whole life. According to him, the Baahubali actor always treats everyone in the same manner, serving them with lip-smacking delicacies on a regular basis. Another best thing about Prabhas’ nature, according to Om, is that despite being a pan-India super star, he doesn’t throw any tantrums. He is completely different from other bigwigs of the entertainment industry in terms of behaviour, opined Om.

Adipurush, the upcoming project of Prabhas, has been the talk of the town in the entertainment industry since its inception. But, the entire team of this film got the rude shock when its teaser faced a severe backlash for poor visual effects and misrepresentation of Lord Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman. Considering the amount of criticism the teaser received, Om Raut decided to rework on the VFX and the film’s release date has now been pushed to June.

Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will also portray important roles in Adipurush.

