Inshallah: Alia Joins Salman Khan in Bhansali's Epic Love Story, Here's How The Actor Welcomed Her

Updated:March 19, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Alia Bhatt has joined Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic romance drama. Titled Inshallah, the film will mark Salman and Bhansali's reunion, 19 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The actress , who is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, made the announcement on Twitter.

Alia tweeted: "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” #Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982." (sic)




Salman also welcomed Alia on board the project by tweeting, "It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey."




Salman worked with Bhansali for the first time in the 1999 epic romance drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It was during the shooting of the very same film that he fell in love with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their on-screen chemistry was very well received by the audience and the film became a huge success.

Salman is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Bharat along with Katrina Kaif. He recently launched newcomers Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook, which is slated to hit screens on March 29.

