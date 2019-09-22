Inshallah Being Shelved, Alia Bhatt to Play Lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai?

Alia Bhatt fans were quite disappointed after the actress' film Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan was shelved weeks after its announcement. And, now it's been reported that they might see Bhatt and Bhansali uniting for another project.

As per the latest reports, Alia is said to star in SLB’s Gangubai, a cinematic adaption of the life of female gangster Gangubai Kothewali. The dreaded female crime-lord is also known as 'The Madame Of Kamathipura'.

Reports suggest that the actress had given SLB dates for Inshallah but since it was shelved he thought to cast her in Gangubai as the filmmaker feels she is perfect for the role.

Earlier it was reported that Bhansali plans to cast Priyanka Chopra as the lead for Gangubai. However, Bhansali's spokesperson in a statement said that the director was not in talks with Priyanka for any project. "Sanjay Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however, no such film has been discussed," the director's spokesperson said.

Alia Bhatt who was set to work with Khan and Bhansali for the first time in Inshallah was reportedly very upset after the film was shelved. At IIFA's green carpet Alia had confirmed that she will be working with filmmaker soon.

She said, "I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well. I believe that sometimes things happen which are not in your control. Plans never really go as per plans but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon."

