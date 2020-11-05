Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal's Roka Ceremony: Udit Narayan Beams With Joy in Viral Pic

A picture from singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Roka ceremony has made its way on social media. The couple recently announced wedding plans after 10 years of dating together.

Aditya's close friend and comedian Bharti Singh also shared the same picture on her Insta story to congratulate the couple. In the photograph, which is being circulated online, Aditya Narayan can be seen dressed in grey shirt and denim while Shweta looks stunning in a pink salwar suit. The two are accompanied by Aditya's father Udit Narayan and other family members.

This comes a day after Aditya’s social media post, in which he professed his love for Shweta. In his post, the singer wrote, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, Shaapit, and hit it off immediately. On the work front, Aditya will return as a host of Indian Idol season 12.