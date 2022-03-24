Inside Aditya Seal's 34th Birthday: How Wife Anushka Ranjan Made It Special in Agra

Actor Aditya Seal turned 34 on Tuesday. The actor visited the symbol of love, Taj Mahal, along with his wife and actress Anushka Ranjan. And now, the Student Of The Year 2 actor has revealed how his wife made his birthday special. Taking to his Instagram account, Aditya dropped an array of photos from his birthday celebration which gave us a glimpse of his visit to the Taj Mahal, a lavish dinner party, and much more.

In the first picture, the lovely couple is dramatically posing in front of the Taj Mahal. In one of the pictures, both of them are standing close to each other. Aditya can be seen holding his lady love close to him. The duo look beautiful as they pose for the camera. In one of the pictures, Aditya and Anushka are sitting at an exotic location, with beautiful lighting decoration behind them. In the rest of the pictures, the duo can be seen enjoying quality time with their friends as they party and play video games.

While posting the pictures, Aditya wrote, “The birthday week that was. Anushka Ranjan, you couldn’t have made it any more special”. Aditya’s better half was quick to acknowledge the post, as she took to the comments section and penned down a heartfelt note. Anushka commented, “You’re the best and deserve nothing less than pure love and happiness always. Happy Birthday again hubster" and ended her comment with a heart and kiss emoticon.

For those who don’t know, on Aditya’s special day, Anushka wished her hubby by posting two pictures from their Taj Mahal visit and penning down a long heartfelt note for him in the caption. She wrote, “It’s Adi Day!! It’s my Adi’s birthday. Thank you for always being my no.1 guiding force. You’re the world to me and I’m blessed to have found you! The way you look at me makes me feel like I know what I’m doing and that’s the biggest gift you give me every day. You’re one in a million and if you ever leave (Swipe) I’ll be very upset. I love being my weird self with you cause you are even weirder. I love you Aditya Seal. Happy Happier Happiest Birthday always."

Aditya broke millions of hearts, as he tied the knot with the love of his life on November 21, 2021.

