Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Rs 10 Lakh-a-Night Maldives Resort

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan flew to the Maldives to celebrate daughter Aaradhya's 10th birthday. The little one celebrates her birthday on November 16. The family is staying in a magnificent villa at Amilla, a premium resort that is one of the Maldives' most exciting resorts.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have both revealed peek of their exquisite villa on social media. It almost seems as if the Bachchans have designated the Maldives as their favoured birthday destination. They also visited the island city a few weeks before to celebrate Aishwarya's birthday on November 1. While they did not reveal their accommodation and lodging for that trip, they did say they stayed at the Amilla luxury resort this time.

Abhishek uploaded a photo from the ocean-facing resort, which shows white sand with loungers positioned on top. He captioned the photograph, "Not a bad view to get up to,"

The exquisite resort location, located on another lovely white-sand Maldivian beach, offers a variety of premium apartments. We've all heard that villas are the norm at most Maldives luxury resorts; Amilla is no exception. Sunset Water Pool, Lagoon Water Pool, Reef, Water Pool Villas, and Multi-Bedroom Residences are among their villa options. As one might expect, the majority of the villas include a private pool as well as a breathtaking sunset view.

Aishwarya's post below exemplifies how relaxing and peaceful their trip must have been. While it is unknown where they are staying, the resort's website discloses that the costs for the villas offered, vary from Rs 76,000 per night (the lowest villa option) to Rs 10.33 lakh per night (the most expensive villa option).

The costliest villa on the site isn't even a villa; it's an 'estate.' The Amilla Villa Estate is advertised as a 'hip, elegant light-filled place that offers the setting for you to live, laugh, and love surrounded by every luxury you could possibly need.' The six-bedroom estate is available for around 14.9 lakh per night.

