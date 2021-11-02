Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Celebration With Abhishek Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 48 on Monday, November 1, she shared the most adorable family photo on Instagram and gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. In the picture, featuring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, the Bollywood diva can be seen donning an off-shoulder printed dress with a band of flowers on her head. Aaradhya, too, put on the flower band and resembled her mother. Abhishek on the other hand could be seen wearing a pink shirt with white and blue stripes. The trio smiled at the camera as they clicked the selfie.

Captioning the photo, the former Miss World wrote, “✨❤️I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND ✨"

The actress first came under the spotlight after she participated in the Miss India Beauty pageant in 1994 and went on to win Miss World the same year. Her acting career began in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar. Aishwarya’s filmography is bejewelled with several popular films, many of which are blockbuster hits. However, she has also acted in some very rare and underrated films.

On her birthday, several of her friends and industry colleagues took to social media to pour love on her. Abhishek Bachchan, too, penned a beautiful note for her. Sharing a picture from the same party that Aishwarya shared the picture from, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you…. ❤️"

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan. She will reportedly be playing a negative character in the film. This will be Mani Ratnam and Aishawarya’a fifth collaboration after Iruvar, Guru and Raavan and Raavanan.

