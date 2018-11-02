English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Celebrates 45th Birthday With Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya in Goa
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is having a gala time with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in Goa.
Image credits: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is having a gala time with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in Goa. The actress, who turned 45 on Thursday, celebrated her special day in a rather low-key way in the land of beaches with her closed ones.
The actress shared some adorable pictures from her birthday bash where she can be seen with her husband and daughter as the trio pose for the camera. The couple also posed for a photo together that shows Abhishek holding Aishwarya.
Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya wrote: "THANK YOU ALL... for ALL YOUR LOVE ALWAYS.... GOD BLESS AND LOVE TOO." (sic)
Take a look:
"Abhishek wanted to be by Aishwarya's side when she rang in her birthday. So, he flew down on Monday night from Anurag Basu's shoot of the 'Life In A Metro' sequel. Abhishek hosted a surprise party at the Bachchans' Juhu address last night. It was a private do with only family and close friends in attendance. Aishwarya even visited the Siddhivinayak Temple last night, after which the trio headed out to Goa early this morning. It is essentially a quick family getaway before Abhishek dives headlong into the shoot of Anurag's film again on November 4", a source told Mid-Day.
On the professional front, Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in the movie Raavan. Interestingly, they are all set to share the screen space once again after eight years. They will be seen in the upcoming film Gulab Jamun, which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.
