Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Low-key Diwali Celebrations

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali together at the actress' Mumbai residence on Saturday. Alia’s house staff, Carol Dias, shared beautiful pictures of the couple’s low-key celebration on social media. Later, several fan-pages dedicated to the couple reshared the photos on their respective profiles.

Alia Bhatt stunned in an all-black Anarkali with heavy drop earrings. While Ranbir looked handsome in a red kurta teamed with black pyjama. Some of the pictures shared by other fan clubs feature Alia and Ranbir posing with the actress' head chef Dilip.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly began dating more than two years ago. During the nation-wide lockdown, the duo was living together. The duo is set to share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra, which has been pushed to next year for release.

Recently, Alia was snapped at a dubbing studio in Mumbai along with Ranbir for their upcoming project Brahmastra.

Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia were joined by co-actor Mouni Roy and the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The film was scheduled to release in December, after several delays, has been pushed again owing to the current pandemic situation. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia.