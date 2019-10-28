Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand bash on the occasion of Diwali on October 27. It was earlier reported that Big B will be hosting a Diwali party at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai after a gap of two years. And now pictures from the grand celebration are doing rounds on social media.

Almost entirety of Bollywood showed up at Amitabh's residence on the festive occasion. From power couples Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the who's who of the film fraternity put their fashion foot forward as they turned up at the event dressed in ethnic attires.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Esha Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shanaya Kapoor, Diana Penty, Annaya Panday, Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and many others also turned up at the event, making it all the more glamorous.

Check out all the pics and videos from Bachchan's Diwali bash here:

