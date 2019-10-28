Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
Amitabh Bachchan and family hosted a grand Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai on October 27. Check out all the pics and videos from the festive night here.
Bollywood stars celebrate Diwali 2019
Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand bash on the occasion of Diwali on October 27. It was earlier reported that Big B will be hosting a Diwali party at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai after a gap of two years. And now pictures from the grand celebration are doing rounds on social media.
Almost entirety of Bollywood showed up at Amitabh's residence on the festive occasion. From power couples Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the who's who of the film fraternity put their fashion foot forward as they turned up at the event dressed in ethnic attires.
Read: In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Glam up Karan Johar's Diwali Pooja
The likes of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Esha Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shanaya Kapoor, Diana Penty, Annaya Panday, Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and many others also turned up at the event, making it all the more glamorous.
Read: Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Happy Diwali with Priceless Throwback Pics
Check out all the pics and videos from Bachchan's Diwali bash here:
src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js">
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Housefull 4 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Offering Earns Rs 37.89 Crore
- MP Man Buys Honda Activa and Pays Rs 83,000 in Coins, Dealership Takes Over 3 Hours to Count
- Female Reporter 'Pissed' as Man Tries to Forcibly Kiss Her On-Air during Interview
- Mumbai University Draws Flak for Ditching Colonial Graduation Robes for Traditional Attire
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now