Inside Amruta Pawar’s Romantic Date With Fiance Neel Patil

Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa fame Amruta Pawar surprised her fans when she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Neel Patil last month. While the newly engaged couple has been receiving the warmest wishes from all corners, a month-old video is doing the rounds on the Internet recently which shows the lovebirds on a romantic date.

Neel, who is a biomedical engineer by profession, had arranged this special date on a boat for Amruta. The two can be seen enjoying the azure waters together and are seen cherishing the moment. We also see a still of Neil going down on one knee and proposing to Amruta in the typical style, with a bouquet of roses in his hand. Many have praised Neil for arranging such a romantic date for Amrita. Besides, some have showered love on this sweet couple by posting heart emojis on the video. After the news of their engagement and the subsequent romantic date video went viral, fans are eagerly waiting for news of their marriage.

Amruta’s current show, Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa, is about Siddharth and Aditi’s love story. Siddharth comes from a big joint family, whilst Aditi hails from a nuclear family. Siddharth is played by Hardeek Joshi, and Aditi is played by Amruta Pawar. Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa premiered on Zee Marathi on August 30. In the Marathi television biographical drama Swarajya Janani Jijamata, Amruta played the character of young Jijamata. With Senior Citizen, which was released in 2019, she made her film debut. The Ajay Phansekar directorial featured Mohan Joshi, Sneha Chavan, Shruti Boradiya, Smita Jaykar, and Suyog Gorhe alongside Amruta.

