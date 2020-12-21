Inside Anita Hassanandani's Baby Shower Bash, See Pics and Videos

Actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are soon going to be parents. The mom-to-be was seen attending her baby shower on Sunday noon, which was hosted by her friend and producer Ekta Kapoor. The likes of Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Tanusri Dasgupta, Urvashi Dholakia, Krystle D'Souza, Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava and Ridhima Pandit were seen at the bash enjoying and celebrating Anita's maternity.

Anita was dressed in a yellow midi dress and showed off her pregnancy glow in pictures that are being liked by her fans on social media. Rohit too was by her side and was seen popping a champagne bottle to mark the occasion. Many fun videos and pictures have surfaced on social media from the time.

Anita and her businessman hubby Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013. She made her pregnancy announcement on social media in October. She has been part of hit daily soaps like Naagin and Yeh Hain Mohabattein.