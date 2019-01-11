GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos

Check out all the inside photos and videos of Aaliyah Kashyap’s 18th birthday celebration.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. (Image: Instagram/Anurag Kashyap)
Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter with film editor Aarti Bajaj turned 18 on Wednesday amid her family and celebrity friends.

Anurag, who was notably missing from the celebration, took to Instagram to give Aaliyah best wishes. Sharing a video of her in which she is trying her best to uncork a champagne bottle and failing at it despite being helped by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, he wrote, “Happy 18th @aaliyahkashyap . May you learn how to pop a bottle of champagne and may DaDa doesn’t have to help you. Miss you.”



In the video, Aaliyah is wearing a tiara and a pink sash with ‘18th Birthday’ written on it. The short clip also features late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is good friends with Aaliyah. Khushi is wearing a white hoodie and a birthday cap. Imtiaz, meanwhile, is wearing a kutra-shirt and a black jacket.



Here are a few other photos of Aaliyah and Khushi together:



Aarti also shared a collage of photos from the celebration on her Instagram. “And a memorable day ends with a hearty meal!! Cheers  @aaliyahkashyap#18thbirthday#magical#love#happybirthday#happynewyear#aboutlastnight,” she captioned it.



Other than Khushi, the birthday party was also attended by Imtiaz’s daughter Ida Ali. Aaliyah’s birthday cake reflected her most characteristic habits—it showed a girl sleeping peacefully, covered in a blue blanket, with a laptop, smartphone and make-up scattered all around her.



Notably, Anurag keeps sharing photos with Aaliyah on his Instagram. Check out some of them here:











