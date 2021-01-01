Inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's New Year Celebrations with Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli treated fans with some candid moments from his New Year celebrations with Anushka Sharma. The power couple are expecting to be parents any time in January and heavily pregnant Anushka posed all smiles with daddy-to-be Virat during the night.

For the occasion, the duo was joined by Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, who also became parents earlier this year. The couples are seen gathered around the dinner table as they get snapped ahead of the New Year. Anushka wore a printed black dress and Virat complimented her in an all black look.

Virat captioned his post, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together with friends in safe environments. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe (sic)!"

In one of the pics, Anushka and Virat cozy up to each other.

Natasa also posted a picture with Hardik ahead of the celebrations with Anushka and Virat. She looked pretty in a black dress and Hardik wore a printed shirt and denims.

Recently, Anushka also posed for a magazine cover flaunting her baby bump ahead of delivery.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in August.