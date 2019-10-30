Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Inside Asin’s 2-year-old Daughter Arin’s Aqua-themed Birthday Party

The aquatic theme of the party was all blue in colour with little Arin wearing a dark blue frilled frock.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Inside Asin’s 2-year-old Daughter Arin’s Aqua-themed Birthday Party
Asin and family celebrated her daughter's 2nd birthday

Asin’s daughter Arin just turned two and the former actor shared some adorable pictured from the birthday party. Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma, planned an aqua-themed party for their two-year-old munchkin.

Check out the pictures from Arin’s birthday below:

The aquatic theme of the party was all blue in colour with even Arin wearing a dark blue frilled frock. And the cutest element of the birthday cake was Arin’s birthday cake. It was a two tiered cake with light blue fondant covering. On it, there were several colourful fondant water animals, the biggest one being a red octopus.

In the video, there are many cute colourful aquatic themed cupcakes too. Everything looks deliciously adorable.

The dotting father can be seen holding his baby girl in his arms, with his back faced towards the camera.

Asin decided to quit acting when she tied a knot with Rahul Sharma, the owner of Indian tech giant Micromax. She appeared in several Bollywood films, after debuting opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 release ‘Ghajini’. She also received three Filmfare awards during the course of her acting career.

Asin and Rahul were blessed with baby Arin in 2017 and the actress keeps posting pictures of their cute patootie on Instagram.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram