Inside Asin’s 2-year-old Daughter Arin’s Aqua-themed Birthday Party

Asin’s daughter Arin just turned two and the former actor shared some adorable pictured from the birthday party. Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma, planned an aqua-themed party for their two-year-old munchkin.

Check out the pictures from Arin’s birthday below:

The aquatic theme of the party was all blue in colour with even Arin wearing a dark blue frilled frock. And the cutest element of the birthday cake was Arin’s birthday cake. It was a two tiered cake with light blue fondant covering. On it, there were several colourful fondant water animals, the biggest one being a red octopus.

In the video, there are many cute colourful aquatic themed cupcakes too. Everything looks deliciously adorable.

The dotting father can be seen holding his baby girl in his arms, with his back faced towards the camera.

Asin decided to quit acting when she tied a knot with Rahul Sharma, the owner of Indian tech giant Micromax. She appeared in several Bollywood films, after debuting opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 release ‘Ghajini’. She also received three Filmfare awards during the course of her acting career.

Asin and Rahul were blessed with baby Arin in 2017 and the actress keeps posting pictures of their cute patootie on Instagram.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.