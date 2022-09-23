Inside Bera- Ek Aghori's Music Launch Event

The Sin City Rooftop Resto & Lounge, in Mumbai, has played host to the music launch event of the upcoming film Bera: Ek Aghori. Among those present were the lead actors of the film, including Shakti Veer Dhiral and Prem Dhiral, as well as the film’s producer, Raju Bharti, and lead music composer, Prem Shakti. Bera- Ek Aghori has been bankrolled by Dhiral Entertainment.

The album of the film, which consists of three songs, was unveiled to much appreciation from those present. Prem Dhiral said that the romantic number was crooned by Shahid Mallya. Shahid thanked music composer Prem Shakti for giving him the opportunity to lend his voice to such a beautiful track. Others who lent their voice include Nakkash Aziz and Vaishali Maade.



As the name suggests, Bera- Ek Aghori is a supernatural horror film as was confirmed by Shakti Veer Dhiral. He assured netizens of a mass entertainer with Bera- Ek Aghori. Producer Raju Bharti, while not revealing the release date of the film, said that it would be out soon.

The music launch was attended by many notable personalities, including Ivera Films’ CEO Ashok Prasad Abhishek, Audio Lab’s managing director Satish Pujari, producer-director Kuldeep Malhotra, youth leader and producer Karan Singh Prince, producer Sonu Kuntal, singer Sonali Mishra, advocate Raj Shukla, director Lalbabu Pandit, and actor KK Goswami. All of them extended their best wishes to the team for their venture.

