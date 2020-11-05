Inside Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon's Karva Chauth Celebrations, See Pics

Karva Chauth celebrations were all over social media on Wednesday. Celebrity couples gave us a sneak-peek into their Karva Chauth rituals, wearing ethnic wear and looking all in love. Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and Bipasha Basu posted their pictures from the ritual on the internet, decked up in beautiful red outfits. Television actresses Charu Asopa, Smriti Khanna and Kamya Panjabi also shared pictures of their celebrations.

Actress and reality show judge, Shilpa Shetty wore a red Masaba Gupta saree paired with a heavy stone necklace. In another post, Shilpa shared a video from the Karva Chauth ritual with husband Raj Kundra.

Actress Raveena Tandon video called her husband for the moon sighting ritual. The actor wore a red ethnic wear and wore a shawl on top of it since she was in Dalhousie. Captioning her Karva Chauth picture, the actress said, “It’s all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai.”

Newly married actress Kajal Aggarwal was also dressed in all red for the occasion. She completed her look with a red mask. The actress posted the picture on her Instagram stories.

Actress Sonali Bendre went for a pink attire for her Karva Chauth celebration. Captioning the image, Sonali said, “Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law.”

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover also gave netizens a peek into their Karva Chauth celebrations. This year, Bipasha was dressed in an orange outfit while her husband went for a simple shirt and pant look.

Karva Chauth 2020 was definitely high on style for celebrity couples. Whose ethnic look did you like the most?