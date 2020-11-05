Inside Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon's Karva Chauth Celebrations, See Pics
Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre and others shared their respective Karva Chauth looks on social media.
- Last Updated: November 05, 2020, 12:08 IST
Karva Chauth celebrations were all over social media on Wednesday. Celebrity couples gave us a sneak-peek into their Karva Chauth rituals, wearing ethnic wear and looking all in love. Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and Bipasha Basu posted their pictures from the ritual on the internet, decked up in beautiful red outfits. Television actresses Charu Asopa, Smriti Khanna and Kamya Panjabi also shared pictures of their celebrations.
Actress and reality show judge, Shilpa Shetty wore a red Masaba Gupta saree paired with a heavy stone necklace. In another post, Shilpa shared a video from the Karva Chauth ritual with husband Raj Kundra.
Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie ❤️ Happy Karva Chauth! . . . . . #KarvaChauth2020 #husbandandwife #partners #bestfriends #blessed #gratitude #family
Actress Raveena Tandon video called her husband for the moon sighting ritual. The actor wore a red ethnic wear and wore a shawl on top of it since she was in Dalhousie. Captioning her Karva Chauth picture, the actress said, “It’s all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai.”
I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . It’s all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . Happy #KarvaChauth ♥️ Outfit- @gopivaiddesigns HMU- @vijaysharmahairandmakeup stylist- @style__inn by @richa_r29 assisted by @ashita_vardhan
Newly married actress Kajal Aggarwal was also dressed in all red for the occasion. She completed her look with a red mask. The actress posted the picture on her Instagram stories.
Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
Actress Sonali Bendre went for a pink attire for her Karva Chauth celebration. Captioning the image, Sonali said, “Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law.”
Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating ❤️ I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life. Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it’s about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy!
Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover also gave netizens a peek into their Karva Chauth celebrations. This year, Bipasha was dressed in an orange outfit while her husband went for a simple shirt and pant look.
Karva Chauth 2020 was definitely high on style for celebrity couples. Whose ethnic look did you like the most?