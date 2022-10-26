Inside Boyz 3 Fame Vidula Chougule’s Diwali Vibe Is All You Want To See Today

Marathi actress Vidula Chougule who rose to fame with the television series Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa has won hearts with her on-screen character Siddhi. Vidula can be termed a social media fanatic. Going by her pictures on Instagram, the actress seems to be always on top of her fashion game. Although Vidula stuns in both traditional and western attire, the actress looks stunning in her recent pictures in which she is seen in a saree. And her ethnically-infused fashionwear is proof.

With Diwali celebrations marking the tinsel town, Vidula has also flaunted her Diwali attire by dropping a streak of snaps on her Instagram space. Wishing her admirers a “Happy Diwali” the Maharashtrian beauty bloomed in sheer elegance. Here are the pictures that might light up your Diwali too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidula Chougule (@vidulachougule)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidula Chougule (@vidulachougule)

Weaving six yards of grace, Vidula can be seen clad in a dark green embroidered, silk Kanjeevaram saree having striking red piping. She clubbed her gorgeous saree with an intricately handcrafted blouse, dotted with shiny embellishments. Setting the perfect mood and tone for Diwali, the actress posed in front of diyas, in a dimly lit ambience.

Vidula teamed up her traditional look with statement golden jewellery and a beautiful Maharashtrian Nath. In terms of makeup, the diva seemed to glow in the golden light, sporting a maroon shade of lipstick with a subtle touch of eyeliner, adding drama to her perfect doe eyes. Vidula rounded off her look with a flower tucked in her hair and her charming smile.

Fans in the comments have heaped praises on the actress, wishing her a happy Diwali. “Why so damn pretty?” asked one impressed user. “This vibe,” noted another. Others went all hearts in the comments, with some adding fire emojis.

Vidula can’t seem to get over the Diwali spirits. Earlier, she also posted some snippets of her saree-clad snaps on her Gram, which also grabbed eyeballs in no time. Check out the clicks of the diva here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidula Chougule (@vidulachougule)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidula Chougule (@vidulachougule)

Vidula was last seen in the film Boyz 3. This Marathi-language comedy flick which also starred actors Partha Bhalerao, Sumant Shinde, and Prateek Lad was widely loved by moviegoers. Viewers lauded Vidula’s bold avatar in the film. Directed by Vishal Sakharam, Devrukhkar Boyz 3 was released on September 16 this year. Boyz 3 was Vidula’s maiden Marathi movie.

