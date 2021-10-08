Inside BTS X Coldplay's My Universe Video Shoot: V Leaves Members in Splits, RM Shows His Goofy Side

BTS has done it again. The K-pop group topped the chartbusters list with its latest music video titled My Universe. The septet collaborated with Coldplay for the first time. Now, a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the MV has been released online. On October 7, Coldplay shared unedited footage from the sets of the song on their YouTube channel.

It shows Chris joining the South Korean artists at a studio. The clip gave insights into how the music video was shot and how the two groups worked together. By the looks of the behind-the-scenes video, it seems members of the BTS had a ball while shooting.It is also revealed that BTS and Coldplay shot for many scenes separately, and were put together in the joint scenes by the use of visual effects.

BTS, who filmed some scenes on a green screen, was seen having a big laugh. From the start to the end - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, brought high energy to the sets and remained in their best spirits while performing to the track in a studio. The alien band Supernova 7 was also present on the sets. The track is sung in English as well as Korean languages.

RM said, “Chris made this song in many cities. He did come to Seoul like two-three months ago and recorded this, all the gang and our vocals together. The overall story of this video will totally convey and deliver the vibe and the message of the song.”

The intergalactic official music video saw the use of several green screens to bring out the special effects. The MV also includes holographic versions of both the groups, CGI aliens, dystopian and industrial backdrops and more to life.

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin travelled for two days to South Korea to record the track.Both the music groups performed the song together at the recently held Global Citizen Live event. My Universe has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also become the sixth Hot 100 No. 1 for BTS in the last two years.

