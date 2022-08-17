Inside David Dhawan's Birthday Party: Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav Reunite

Filmmaker David Dhawan, who is known for making comedy genre movies for decades, celebrated his 71st birthday on August 16. The filmmaker reunited with his friends Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Rajpal Yadav. To keep their fans updated, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from David’s birthday celebrations. Along with the photos, Kher also penned a note in the caption. “With birthday boy David Dhawan and my dearest friends who I have spent some memorable times with!! We are the best,” he wrote.

In the first picture, Anupam Kher can be seen posing with David Dhawan who is dressed in a yellow and blue striped t-shirt. In the second photo, the duo is joined by actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Swiping to the next photo, actors Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav can be seen posing. The final slide features actors Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav with others posing casually and wearing colour-coordinated outfits. The actors looked dashing as they posed candidly for the camera.

The post garnered a lot of attention and fans thronged the comment section to pour their love. Fans wrote comments like, “All Legend Actors”, “Growing old gracefully”, and “So happy to see you all together.. stay blessed” amongst others.

On the work front, David Dhawan has directed over 42 films in his career and has delivered several blockbusters like Hero No 1, Judwaa, Biwi No 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and Coolie No. 1. He has worked with his son-actor Varun Dhawan and celebrity kid Sara Ali Khan in the remake of his film Coolie Number 1. His famous and hit movie with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also going to have a remake starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Talking about Anupam Kher, the Kashmir Files actor recently concluded the shooting of his upcoming project Uunchai with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta. He has also announced the title for his 525th movie, The Signature with Mahima Chaudhry.

