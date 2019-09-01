Family, privacy and happiness are what Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Hawaiian wedding was all about. The wedding organised by the couple's family and staff was nothing short of being a spectacular and memorable event. With choicest of Hawaiian delicacies, laughs and dance, the ceremonies were quite a private affair and the pictures are the proof.

On Sunday, Johnson took to social media to thank his family and shared some intimate moments from his nuptial ceremony. Calling his wedding beautiful, The Rock added that no wedding planners or outside resources were used for the arrangements, in fact, everything was done by his family and staff.

"Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family. The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping to create this dream come true. Pomaika’i ❤️ 📸@jonbrandoncruz," he wrote alongside the pictures.

"We love you family. On our wedding day, thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support.

Meant the world to us. Our ohana who sang beautiful songs and danced gorgeous hulas for us, also known in the streets as droppin’ it like its hot," he wrote for another set of pictures he shared on Instagram.

Johnson tied the knot with Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii. The wrestler-turned-actor, who has been dating Hashian since 2008, announced the big news on Instagram on August 19.

The Rock also posted photos of himself and Lauren together from their wedding celebration. “We Do,” he captioned the gorgeous pictures. “August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika’i (blessed).”

Lauren, 34, met Dwayne in 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan. At the time, Dwayne was married to his first wife, Dany Garcia - who he divorced in 2007 and shares an 18-year-old daughter with, Simone Garcia Johnson.

Johnson and Hashian welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in December 2015. They were blessed with their second daughter in April, 2018.

