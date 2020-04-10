MOVIES

Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani Directs A Short Film Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanuj has shot the film on his iPhone 10, and used one of his helpers to stand with the phone as a stand for the actor to rehearse and shoot. The short film has no dialogues.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, actor Tanuj Virwani, who was last seen in Inside Edge and Code M, has come up with a short film, titled Urban Incarceration.

The film directed by Tanuj has been shot on his mobile.

"The goal of the short film is to let everyone know that be it a celebrity or a normal everyday office going person, we are all in this together and that is what makes us human. It's sad that it has taken such an extreme situation for us to realise that no one is impenetrable. Hopefully if I can enlighten my fans along with entertaining them this would all be totally worth it. The message is simple. Don't let your paranoia get the better of you. Retain your sanity. This too shall pass," Tanuj said.

He also shared what went behind the making of the movie.

"I shot this on an iPhone 10. I used one of my helpers at home as a stand in I would frame the shot, then make him rehearse and replicate it and eventually shoot it. I didn't write a script per se I just story boarded the entire film and since it has no dialogue it was a matter of piecing it all together," Tanuj added.

