Inside Edge Actor Tanuj Virwani On Favouritism in Bollywood: It Is the Nature Of Business

Tanuj Virwani, who is best known for playing Vayu Raghawan in Amazon Prime web-show Inside Edge, said that when his first three films Luv U Soniyo, Purani Jeans and One Night Stand didn't work, people called him "box-office" poison. However, the same people called him amazing after watching him in Inside Edge.

Tanuj, who is veteran actor Rati Agnihotri's son, said that things were not handed him on a platter. “My mother goes by her maiden surname (Agnihotri) and I go by Virwani, which is my father’s surname. A lot of the time, people take a while to even make the connection. Many don’t even know I am her son. I have had my fair share of struggles also. I didn’t have the best of starts in the business. I did three films, none of them worked. My mother had absolutely nothing to do with them. They were relatively small films and I got them on my own,” he told Hindustan Times.

However the actor agreed that nepotism, favoritism, cliques and camps exist in Bollywood. He said that there have been many great auditions but someone with a connection to the makers got the part. It is the nature of the business, there are no two ways about that,” he said.

He will be next seen in Code M season 2 with Jennifer Winget.