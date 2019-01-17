LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Inside Farhan Akhtar's Romantic Birthday: Shibani Dandekar Arranges Special Screening of 'A Star Is Born'

Farhan Akhtar's ladylove Shibani Dandekar planned a romantic surprise for the actor-filmmaker as he turned 45.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Inside Farhan Akhtar's Romantic Birthday: Shibani Dandekar Arranges Special Screening of 'A Star Is Born'
Farhan Akhtar's ladylove Shibani Dandekar planned a romantic surprise for the actor-filmmaker as he turned 45.
Loading...
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar planned a romantic surprise for the actor-filmmaker as he turned 45. Shibani arranged a special screening of Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga's romantic drama A Star Is Born for her man and made sure that he had the best time.

On Thursday, she gave an inside glimpse from the couple's envy-inducing "casual movie night" on her Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures, Shibani wrote, "No biggie, just another casual movie night, celebrating Farhan Akhtar's birthday."



On Sunday, Farhan seemingly confessed his love for the singer-model as he shared a PDA-filled picture of the two chilling in a pool, alongside a message.

"As long as I have you.. As long as you are, I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star @shibanidandekar love you loads," Farhan captioned the romantic picture.



The speculation about Farhan and Shibani's rumoured romance picked up in September last year when the latter posted an Instagram image of them taking a stroll through the streets of NYC hand in hand. Since then, the two have been posting pictures of them together and keeping the rumour mills busy. They made their first official public appearance together when they arrived hand in hand at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception. Now, the latest reports suggest that they will tie the knot soon.

Reports of the duo getting married in March or April this year have been doing rounds of B-Town. The reports also say that rings have already been exchanged and now they are hunting for wedding planners and caterers.

Farhan separated from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They were together for 16 years and have two daughters.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram