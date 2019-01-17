Inside Farhan Akhtar's Romantic Birthday: Shibani Dandekar Arranges Special Screening of 'A Star Is Born'

View this post on Instagram

No biggie! Just a casual movie night celebrating @faroutakhtar ‘s bday 🎥 🍿 EPIC decor by the super talented @Thedramaqueen2012 you ladies are just outstanding! BLOWN away by your artistry! Pure Magic! A couple of pounds heavier thanks to the decadent feast put together by @aditidugar @the_pigslayer @sagesaffron The most INSANE food ever! Still salivating!! Yum! Beyond brilliant!