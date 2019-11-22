Take the pledge to vote

Inside Helen's Birthday Party: Salman Khan and Family Celebrates with Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh

On Thursday, Salman Khan and family came together to celebrate veteran actor Helen's birthday. Take a look at the pictures from the celebration.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Inside Helen's Birthday Party: Salman Khan and Family Celebrates with Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram

On Thursday, Salman Khan and family came together to celebrate veteran actor Helen's birthday. Helen is Salim Khan's second wife. The actor along with his brother Sohail and sister Arpita organised a lavish party for the veteran actor that saw legends such as Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh in attendance.

Images on social media saw Arpita along with her son Ahil at the birthday party. Pictures of Salman with Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman also surfaced on the internet. Also seen at the party was Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Aayush Sharma too posted an image from the party alongside Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and wife Arpita, alongside the caption, "Night to remember."

View this post on Instagram

Night to remember

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

The birthday bash followed close at the heels of the veteran scriptwriter and his first wife Salma's wedding anniversary. Incidentally, it was also Arpita’s wedding anniversary as well and Arpita posted a touching note on Instagram to celebrate the day.

Taking to Instagram, she had written, “We may not have it all together but, together we have it all.” Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends,to being a boyfriend, to becoming a husband & then a father,every journey has been amazing.It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever.”

