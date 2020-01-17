Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Inside Javed Akhtar's Retro-themed Bollywood Birthday Party, Aamir Khan, Farhan-Shibani Attend

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted a retro theme party in Mumbai which was attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Anil Kapoor among many others.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Inside Javed Akhtar's Retro-themed Bollywood Birthday Party, Aamir Khan, Farhan-Shibani Attend
Javed Akhtar birthday party pics featuring Shibani Dandekar and Manish Malhotra

Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday and Bollywood came out in huge numbers to attend the veteran lyricist and poet's theme bash hosted in Mumbai on Thursday. Pics and videos from the night are doing the rounds on social media and saw Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Satish Kaushik, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Nandita Das and many others in attendance.

Read: Jeff Bezos Meets Bollywood Stars, Directors at Event in Mumbai, See Pics

On the merry occasion, Javed and Shabana twinned in red and white polka dot shirts. Others who attended the party also adhered to the '70s retro look. Lovebirds Farhan and Shibani were seen together during the night and even posed for the paparazzi outside the venue.

Asked Javed Akhtar what his kids had gifted him on his birthday, he said: "He (Farhan) has gifted me a really nice brown watch, so whenever I wear a brown kurta then I wear that watch. Zoya also gifts me things whenever she returns from her international trips but I feel she is the biggest gift of mine. What else I can ask for?"

Meanwhile, check out pics from Javed Akhtar's retro theme bash below:

