Inside Javed Akhtar's Retro-themed Bollywood Birthday Party, Aamir Khan, Farhan-Shibani Attend

Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 75th birthday on Friday and Bollywood came out in huge numbers to attend the veteran lyricist and poet's theme bash hosted in Mumbai on Thursday. Pics and videos from the night are doing the rounds on social media and saw Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Boney Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Satish Kaushik, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Nandita Das and many others in attendance.

On the merry occasion, Javed and Shabana twinned in red and white polka dot shirts. Others who attended the party also adhered to the '70s retro look. Lovebirds Farhan and Shibani were seen together during the night and even posed for the paparazzi outside the venue.

Asked Javed Akhtar what his kids had gifted him on his birthday, he said: "He (Farhan) has gifted me a really nice brown watch, so whenever I wear a brown kurta then I wear that watch. Zoya also gifts me things whenever she returns from her international trips but I feel she is the biggest gift of mine. What else I can ask for?"

Meanwhile, check out pics from Javed Akhtar's retro theme bash below:

