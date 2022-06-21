Inside Kajal Aggarwal's “Best Birthday Ever” With Son Neil

Actress Kajal Aggarwal turned 37 on June 19. The actress celebrated the special day with her family. Post her birthday, she has shared a photo with her son Neil Kitchlu and penned a thank you note for her fans and followers. In her note, Kajal also shared that this was her “best birthday ever”.

The Hey Sinamika actress has also dropped an adorable photo with her son and captioned it as “19.06.22 my precious munchkin baby best birthday ever with my little bubs thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!” In the photo, Kajal is seen wearing a red dress and her son is dressed in a white outfit.

The post has more than seven lakh likes and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela commented, “Most adorable.”

Kajal Aggarwal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020 and in April 2022, they welcomed their first child and named him Neil Kitchlu.

While announcing the arrival of their son, Kajal Aggarwal had penned a long note. A part of the note read, “Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self-actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel a tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body – forever – and all at the same time.”

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

