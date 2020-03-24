Inside Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Celebration at Manali, Rangoli Shares Pics

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday was seen enjoying the day with her close ones in Manali.

Her sister Rangoli Chandel has shared glimpses of the celebration with a boomerang video on the micro blogging site Twitter. In the video clip, the Manikarnika actor along with other people can be seen clinging glasses.

Sharing the video, Rangoli captioned it as “Guess who baked that cake with limited ingredients? Truly yours P.S we all are staying inside the same house so technically we are all in it ( isolation) together”.

Guess who baked that cake with limited ingredients?

Truly yours ...

P.S we all are staying inside the same house so technically we are all in it ( isolation) together pic.twitter.com/kg9llmpHkX — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

In another post, she also shared a glimpse of a surprise, which was given to the Panga actor by her aunt. The gift included a traditional Pahari topi and a heartfelt note. In the photo, Kangana can be seen sporting the cap while her aunt stands next to her.

Captioning the post, Rangoli wrote, “Some more birthday surprises for Kangana, our Bua ji gifted Kangana Pahadi topi and sharing heartfelt note she wrote for Kangana, it made her cry. Thanks Everyone for making her day so special”.

Some more birthday surprises for Kangana, our Bua ji gifted Kangana Pahadi topi and sharing heartfelt note she wrote for Kangana, it made her cry ❤️Thanks Everyone for making her day so special pic.twitter.com/H9dnDN2oq5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana had organised a traditional puja at her residence to seek blessings from the almighty on her special day.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Organises Birthday Puja Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, See Pics

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s biopic titled, Thalaivi. Apart from that, she will also be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas.

Follow @News18Movies for more