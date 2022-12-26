Inside Kantara's Mini Celebration. Pic Courtesy: Sheetal Shetty

Kantara has been making headlines owing to its huge commercial success. The movie’s direction, writing, production design, cinematography, cast, editing, musical score and soundtrack have received much love from the critics. Kantara also became the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. The team celebrated their success at a small get-together party recently. The event was attended by Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Pragathirishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty and Sheetal Shetty. Sheetal has shared a beautiful selfie from the occasion, which is currently going viral all over social media. The director-actress captioned her post, “Get together”.

Seeing the post, all of their fans were very happy. One of the users commented “Pic of the day”. Another one wrote, “Happy to see you all together”. “Wow,” commented the third user.

Kantara was written and directed by Rishab. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Homable Films. The movie features Rishab as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva’s father, Sapthami Gowda as Leela in pivotal roles. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod, Manasi Sudhir, Naveen D Padil, Swaraj Shetty and Deepak Rai Panaaje were also seen in supporting roles in the film.

The cinematography and music of Kantara were handled by Arvind S Kashyap and B Ajaneesh Loknath, respectively. The action sequences were choreographed by Vikram More. The production design was done by debutant Dharani Gange Putra.

Sheetal made her acting debut in 2014 with the movie Ulidavaru Kandante. Recently, the actress was seen directing the romantic thriller Window Seat. The movie revolves around Raghu, an utter romantic at heart person, who loves to sit on the window seat during a train ride for his specific reason. During one such trip, the window seat leads him to an unexpected life-altering journey.

The film stars Nirup Bhandari, Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar in pivotal roles.

