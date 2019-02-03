Inside Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath's Delhi Wedding Reception: Mika, Yuvraj & More Have a Blast

Had a great time with brothers in Delhi. @SohailKhan bhai always fit and fine, @YUVSTRONG12 the handsome punjabi munda . Once again congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 bhaaji. pic.twitter.com/TWKDLQm8lt — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 3, 2019

One of India's most talented tonight at Kapil and Ginni's reception



Thank you @HarshdeepKaur pic.twitter.com/AQt6Lz9YmB — Andrew Smith (@SmithAndrewR) February 2, 2019

At Kapil and Ginni’s wedding reception last night. What a riot of fun it was with @KapilSharmaK9 @SohailKhan @MikaSingh

God bless the newly weds. Khushiyan, Barkatan, Changi Sehat sab Rab bukhshey. pic.twitter.com/yuOkhWnNst — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 3, 2019

After marrying his lady love Ginni Chatrath in December, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma hosted a reception here. It was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan.Kapil took to social media to share a photograph from the party which took place on Saturday. In the photograph, the newlyweds can be seen all decked up in ethnic wear.Kapil chose a blue bandhgala with white trousers accompanied by a white shawl for the occasion while his wife Ginni donned a blue anarkali."Celebrations are unstoppable. Need your blessings. Gratitude...," he tweeted along with the image.Singer Mika Singh posted a video from the gala in which he is seen sitting alongside Kapil and cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Singer Harshdeep Kaur too shared a glimpse of her performance from Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception. In a video, she can be seen singing Mast kalandar with Kapil and singer Daler Mehndi.Kapil tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni in Jalandhar on December 12. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Following which, they hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the industry on December 24. The reception was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan also came to congratulate the couple. Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined the celebrations.On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief break.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.