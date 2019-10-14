Inside Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath's Baby Shower Party

Parents-to-be Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are glowing in the beauty of parenthood as the couple is all set to welcome their baby Sharma in the world soon. Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a baby shower along with wife Ginni Chatrath on Sunday, October 13, for friends and industry colleagues. The baby shower had Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and a few others in attendance.

Music artist Zora Randhawa took to Instagram to share pictures of the radiating couple. He posted two pictures, with the caption, “Baby Sharma on the way. Everyone send your love & best wishes to big brother Kapil bhaji n Ginni bhabi. Big Congratulations & loads of love to mummy & daddy to be. @ginnichatrath @kapilsharma #Babyshower of #BabySharma”

Kapil and Ginni Chatrath, who got married in December last year, are expecting their first baby in December 2019.

Other celebrities also posted the pictures on their Instagram. Bharti Singh, who works with Kapil in The Kapil Sharma Show, shared picture of the ambience in her Instagram stories.

Kashmera Shah also posted glimpses from the baby shower party, where Bharati, Krushna and Kiku Sharda can be seen drinking milk during a competition.

Actress Mahhi Vij, who was blessed with a baby recently, also shared videos and pictures on her Instagram stories.

From the pictures, it is clear that the couple had a fun time along with their buddies.

