Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's Stylish London Diaries With Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue fashionista and her Instagram is proof. From the most beautiful Indian traditional outfits to couture western ensembles, there is hardly anything that the Laal Singh Chaddha actress cannot pull off. The 42-year-old actress was seen strutting around in her winter outfit in London.

In a post shared by Natasha Poonawalla, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing on the cobbled pavements of London with her. The trio served major fashion goals. The most striking of them all was Kareena’s look as she posed in a limited edition Polo Ralph Lauren, intarsia cotton-blend cardigan that featured a wrap-over style and a belt in tow.

Take a look at the story shared by Kareena here.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wQ0UoawtOGE” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Bebo paired the outfit with a pair of dark-washed, blue denim and completed the look with a pair of high, brown boots to keep warm. The casual cardigan from Polo Ralph Lauren was studded with intarsia-knit motifs and it was made from tactile cotton, wool, and linen with a shawl collar and belted waist. The material was approximately 66% cotton, 26% wool, and 8% linen, and also featured patch pockets. As is obvious, the outfit can only be hand-washed to keep it in the most optimal state. Reportedly, the cardigan is worth Rs 64,000.

Kareena is currently in London to shoot for her next film with Hansal Mehta. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared several photos with long-time friends Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. While Natasha seems to be visiting the city for leisure; Malaika is in London with her beau Arjun Kapoor.

Bebo’s current project with Hansal Mehta was announced last year. Taking to Instagram, producer Ekta posted a photo and captioned it: “It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next. Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now!”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here