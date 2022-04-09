Inside Karishma Tanna and Husband Varun Bangera's Simple Yet Elegant House; Watch

TV actress Karishma Tanna, who is known for her performances in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, is living her best life with her husband and businessman Varun Bangera in Mumbai. The couple got married in February this year and soon after, moved into their new home. In a post for WedMeGood, Karishma shared why their house is special for her. From personally picking furniture to having two separate bathrooms and wardrobes to maintaining personal space, Karishma and Varun designed their home sweet home in the best way possible.

In the video, Karishma takes everyone inside her house and shares a glimpse of every nook and corner of her dream home. The actress started the tour with the living room, where her husband was sitting on a couch. She recalled that the first thing she did after shifting to the new house and revealed how she had cooked Sheera back then. She later shared that their home is in a neutral tone because both of them like that shade. The furniture and curtains in the living room are in off-white or pastel shades, having a tint of green in the form of plants.

Advertisement

The actress further revealed that they prefer to have separate bathrooms as they like their own personal spaces. The same goes for the wardrobes as well. The apartment also comes with a wide balcony, which Karishma said she instantly liked before zeroing in on the property. She said the space will be best for chilling and making memories with their parents.

Step inside Karishma and Varun’s home through this clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WedMeGood (@wedmegood)

On the work front, Karishma has now only worked in several TV shows, but in movies too including Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She was also seen in the ALT Balaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Karishma was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th seasons of the show as a guest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.