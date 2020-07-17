MOVIES

Inside Katrina Kaif's Quarantine Birthday at Home, See Pic

This year, Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday quarantining at home, but that didn't stop the actress from having a little celebration.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Thursday. While the actress usually has some exciting plans for her birthday, this year, she celebrated the day quarantining at home. However, that didn't stop her from making the most of her day. Katrina gave her Instafam a sneak-peek into her birthday celebration with a picture of herself.

Smiling ear to ear, the actress was seen cutting multiple birthday cakes. In the caption of the pic, she thanked all her fans, friends and well-wishers and wrote: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes."

Meanwhile, the actress got hearty wishes from her co-stars and friends from the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a gorgeous selfie with Katrina and wrote, "Happy birthday Kat... I wish you happiness and love forever... may you continue to shine..."

Katrina's good friend and co-star of many hits, Salman Khan, posted a still of their romantic song "Dil diyan gallan" from their 2017 blockbuster, "Tiger Zinda Hai".

"Happy birthday Katrina," Salman captioned the still.

Vicky Kaushal, who is reportedly dating Katrina, shared a picture of the actress in a black dungaree along with a short and sweet birthday note. "Happy Birthday @katrinakaif" captioned the actor, tagging the actress.

Also, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, who is currently staying with the actress in her Mumbai home, posted this adorable picture and she wrote: "Happiest of birthday's sister dearest."

Happiest of Birthday’s sister dearest

On the work front, Katrina's upcoming film is Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi", opposite Akshay Kumar. The film has been scheduled to release on Diwali 2020.

