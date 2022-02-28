Inside Kiara Advani's Sister Ishita Advani’s Bachelorette Party With Her Girls' Squad

The wedding wave has taken over Bollywood. Several actors recently tied the knot with the love of their life. After Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash, the next in line is Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita Advani, bachelorette party for which was recently held.

Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the celebration on stories. While Kiara, along with the entire bride squad, was dressed in white, the bride-to-be Ishita paired a pop pink blouse with denim. Posting the images on her Instagram Stories, Kiara captioned one of the photos, “whole heart."

Kiara’s outfit for her sister’s bachelorette was a white, ruffled crop top, which was paired with flared trousers. More pictures from the party featured Kiara smiling ear-to-ear as she posed with her arms stretched out, flashing the victory sign. It was not difficult to figure out that white was indeed the theme of the party, as not just the bridesmaid, the decor was also all white with a splash of pink. The background was decorated with balloons, festoons, and a ‘bride squad’ banner adorning the room.

Kiara also shared a video of the cake cutting session, during which Ishita was joined by her fiance Karma Vivan for the celebrations. Kiara added the ‘bachelorette’ sticker to the video, which showcased Ishita and Karma slicing through cakes as their friends cheered them on.

In 2019, Kiara had confirmed through an Instagram post that her sister and Vivan are engaged. ‘#IshitaGotHerKarma’ was the hashtag Kiara used in the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has three projects in her kitty including - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Jug Jugg Jeeyo which stars Varun Dhawan opposite her.

